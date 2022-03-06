Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Nordstrom reported earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

JWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.2% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JWN traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,999,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,133,891. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.33. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

