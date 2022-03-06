Northern Capital Management Inc. Buys 956 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,871,000 after acquiring an additional 438,637 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 839,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 322,618 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,762,000 after purchasing an additional 192,704 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,685,000 after purchasing an additional 168,424 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,232,000 after purchasing an additional 167,983 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.25. 464,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,750. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $126.65 and a 52 week high of $154.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

