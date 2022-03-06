Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Short Interest Update

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,400 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the January 31st total of 216,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NOVN stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.04. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative net margin of 1,003.79% and a negative return on equity of 152.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novan will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the 4th quarter worth $1,436,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the 2nd quarter worth $2,946,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Novan by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 36,196 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the 2nd quarter worth $2,325,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novan by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

