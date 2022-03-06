Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the January 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Danske upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.00.

Shares of NVO opened at $104.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.33. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $245.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.741 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 128,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after buying an additional 56,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after buying an additional 108,520 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

