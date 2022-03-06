NuCypher (NU) Price Down 9.8% Over Last Week

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. NuCypher has a market cap of $343.93 million and $28.07 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001264 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NuCypher

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

