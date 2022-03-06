NULS (NULS) Price Tops $0.38

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000978 BTC on popular exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $37.38 million and $8.47 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NULS has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NULS

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

