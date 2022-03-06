Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the January 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:NXC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,713. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.82. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $19.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 3.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 958.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 15.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

