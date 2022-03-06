Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the January 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:NXC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,713. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.82. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $19.87.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 3.01%.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXC)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.