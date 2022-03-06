Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the January 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NIQ stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 76,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 27,797 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 616,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 41,618 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

