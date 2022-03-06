Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the January 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of NIQ stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%.
About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.