Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,000 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the January 31st total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMZ. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

NYSE NMZ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 192,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,662. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $14.72. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $15.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

