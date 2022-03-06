Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE NAN opened at $13.15 on Friday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.39.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
