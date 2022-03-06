NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Short Interest Up 38.5% in February

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the January 31st total of 43,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NVR traded down $9.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4,919.81. 24,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,036. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,313.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,223.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NVR has a 1-year low of $4,363.32 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $76.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVR will post 448.04 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 64 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of NVR by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of NVR by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 47 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,437.40.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

