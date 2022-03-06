Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,372.50 ($31.83).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OCDO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.81) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($24.15) to GBX 1,550 ($20.80) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,990 ($26.70) to GBX 1,800 ($24.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.91) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of OCDO opened at GBX 1,214 ($16.29) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,441.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,660.97. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,140.50 ($15.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,255 ($30.26).

In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.68) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950.90 ($13,351.54). Insiders have bought a total of 786 shares of company stock worth $1,040,254 in the last quarter.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

