Offshift (XFT) Market Cap Tops $24.32 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. Offshift has a market capitalization of $24.32 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.01 or 0.00013067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,327.04 or 0.99986766 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00073007 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00022008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002020 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.55 or 0.00267535 BTC.

About Offshift

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,855,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

