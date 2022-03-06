Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $10,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,387,000 after purchasing an additional 515,318 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,695,000 after purchasing an additional 375,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,607,000 after purchasing an additional 234,392 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,842,000 after purchasing an additional 146,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 259,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,336,000 after purchasing an additional 128,219 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ODFL opened at $318.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.93. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.77 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

