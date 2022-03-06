Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Holdings Increased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth approximately $999,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $336.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.65.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $318.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.93. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.77 and a 1 year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.50%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

