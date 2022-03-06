Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,998 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,101,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,129,000 after purchasing an additional 296,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,524,000 after purchasing an additional 126,943 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,359,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,646,000 after purchasing an additional 36,454 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,397,000 after purchasing an additional 43,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

OHI stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average is $30.21. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.41%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

