Omlira Price Tops $0.0178 on Major Exchanges (OML)

Omlira (CURRENCY:OML) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 6th. Omlira has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $55,585.00 worth of Omlira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omlira coin can currently be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Omlira has traded 50.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Omlira alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00043603 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.16 or 0.06594430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,234.07 or 0.99571874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00043047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00047457 BTC.

Omlira Coin Profile

Omlira’s total supply is 495,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,808,753 coins. Omlira’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Omlira

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omlira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omlira should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omlira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omlira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omlira and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.