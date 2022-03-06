Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Short Interest Update

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,400 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the January 31st total of 399,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ONPH traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 285,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,206. Oncology Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21.
Oncology Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oncology Pharma (ONPH)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.