Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Short Interest Update

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,400 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the January 31st total of 399,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ONPH traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 285,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,206. Oncology Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21.

Oncology Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oncology Pharma, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and commercialization of therapeutics. The company was founded by Marcel van Heesewijk on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

