Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Position Trimmed by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,271 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.92% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 23,649 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 113,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 164,493 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 253,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,630. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ONCT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

ONCT stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $80.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10.

About Oncternal Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.