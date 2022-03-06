Only1 (LIKE) Price Reaches $0.0993 on Top Exchanges

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Only1 has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Only1 coin can now be bought for $0.0993 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Only1 has a market cap of $8.72 million and approximately $588,575.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00033738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00103374 BTC.

Only1 Coin Profile

Only1 (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,755,617 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

