Ontology (ONT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $25.24 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 6th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $448.62 million and approximately $25.24 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00188545 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001020 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00026497 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00022303 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.11 or 0.00346160 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

