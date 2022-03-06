Opacity Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $165,451.00 (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Opacity has a market cap of $9.94 million and approximately $165,451.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Opacity has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Opacity Coin Profile

OPCT is a coin. It launched on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

