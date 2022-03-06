OpenOcean Reaches One Day Volume of $2.92 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, OpenOcean has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $14.97 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0999 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00044417 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.55 or 0.06724097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,719.11 or 0.99998436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00044321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00047952 BTC.

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

