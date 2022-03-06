OptionRoom Market Capitalization Tops $622,343.67 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $622,343.67 and approximately $79,188.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for about $0.0498 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00044733 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.57 or 0.06745608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,961.71 or 0.99682763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00048082 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

