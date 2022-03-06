Origin Dollar Price Tops $0.99 on Exchanges (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $157.98 million and $651,029.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00044733 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.57 or 0.06745608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,961.71 or 0.99682763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00048082 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 158,827,071 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

