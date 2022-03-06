Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Takes $2.40 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.7% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,022,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,687 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,729,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,745,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,936,000 after acquiring an additional 74,831 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,634,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,126,000 after buying an additional 113,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.62. The company had a trading volume of 68,351,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,542,072. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.97. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

