Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Update

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the January 31st total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DNNGY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 720.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised shares of Ørsted A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $793.33.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

DNNGY stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.11. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $56.91.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.