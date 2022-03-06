Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OXM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $118.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Shares of OXM opened at $85.33 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $194,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 540.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries (Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.