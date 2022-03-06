Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Short Interest Update

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of PGTK stock remained flat at $$0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. Pacific Green Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36.

About Pacific Green Technologies (Get Rating)

Pacific Green Technologies, Inc engages in the marketing, development, and acquisition of technologies designed to reduce pollution. Its product offering is comprised of ENVI-Marine, ENVI-Pure, and ENVI-Clean. The firm also offers Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), CSP and PV energy solutions to complement its marine environmental technologies and emissions control divisions.

