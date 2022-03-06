Pacifica Partners Inc. Acquires 2,405 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 1.9% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.41.

Shares of RY traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $108.70. 1,464,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,584. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.22. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $86.80 and a 12 month high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.944 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

