Pacifica Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc. owned 0.14% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 102.0% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

BOND stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.30. 253,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,324. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $104.55 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.20.

