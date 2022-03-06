Pacifica Partners Inc. Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after buying an additional 56,753 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after buying an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded down $3.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $433.95. 8,081,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,404,645. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $452.81 and its 200 day moving average is $454.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $374.02 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.