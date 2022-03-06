Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 25,316 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Pacifica Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,316 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy comprises approximately 1.4% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.2% during the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 458,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 111,546 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 96.3% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 31.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,398,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,398,000 after acquiring an additional 235,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.47. 10,007,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,922,183. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

