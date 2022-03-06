Pacifica Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Pacifica Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,791,000 after buying an additional 1,548,506 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 39,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $2.23 on Friday, reaching $126.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,307. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $136.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.99.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.579 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNI. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.35.

About Canadian National Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.