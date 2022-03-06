Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $2.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.38. Packaging Co. of America reported earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year earnings of $10.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.03 to $12.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PKG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.13.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $16,647,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.61. 550,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.29 and its 200-day moving average is $139.99. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

