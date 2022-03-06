PAID Network (PAID) Price Hits $0.23

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. PAID Network has a total market cap of $18.89 million and approximately $520,550.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000583 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

