PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 6th. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for about $6.07 or 0.00015628 BTC on major exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.66 billion and approximately $92.33 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00035180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00104508 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

PancakeSwap is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 274,157,701 coins. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

