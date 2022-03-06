Pangolin Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $21.48 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00044733 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.57 or 0.06745608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,961.71 or 0.99682763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00048082 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,327,505 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.