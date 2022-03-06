Parachute (PAR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $199,950.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a market capitalization of $586,497.89 and approximately $199,950.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Parachute has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00022264 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,534,465 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

