Parkside Advisors LLC Acquires 1,169 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 174,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 56,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.24. 6,496,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,723,576. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.70. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $84.44 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

