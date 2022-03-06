Parkside Advisors LLC Has $33.04 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,239 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 10.0% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $33,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.03. 54,470,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,507,832. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $68.43 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

