Parkside Advisors LLC Has $5.70 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Parkside Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,796 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 1.7% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 661,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,481,000 after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 19,216 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 27,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 63,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,767. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.05. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.