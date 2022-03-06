Parkside Advisors LLC Has $6.19 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Parkside Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGL Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $45.47. 37,019,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,058,229. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

