Parkside Advisors LLC Has $78.03 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Parkside Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,616 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 23.7% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $78,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 258,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,437,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.35. The company had a trading volume of 939,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,111. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $210.50 and a 52 week high of $267.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.23 and a 200-day moving average of $253.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

