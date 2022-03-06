Parkside Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Parkside Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.36. 1,123,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,767. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.57 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.40.

