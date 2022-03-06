Parkside Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Parkside Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 9.2% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $30,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3,189.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded down $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.66. 31,609,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,305,408. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.47.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.