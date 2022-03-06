PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the January 31st total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN ID opened at $2.02 on Friday. PARTS iD has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $9.09.

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

