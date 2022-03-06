Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) & Western Union (NYSE:WU) Critical Survey

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) and Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Western Union and Payoneer Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Union 16.10% 311.01% 9.00% Payoneer Global N/A N/A N/A

98.9% of Western Union shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Western Union shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Western Union has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Payoneer Global has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Western Union and Payoneer Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Union 3 5 2 0 1.90 Payoneer Global 0 1 5 0 2.83

Western Union presently has a consensus price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 20.12%. Payoneer Global has a consensus price target of $11.30, suggesting a potential upside of 186.80%. Given Payoneer Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Payoneer Global is more favorable than Western Union.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Western Union and Payoneer Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Union $4.84 billion 1.45 $744.30 million $1.98 8.97 Payoneer Global N/A N/A -$9.15 million N/A N/A

Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than Payoneer Global.

Summary

Western Union beats Payoneer Global on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western Union Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Western Union Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals. The Other segment consists of electronic-based and cash-based bill payment services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Payoneer Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Payoneer Inc. operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management. Its platform offers freelancers to pay and get paid by companies and marketplaces worldwide; web development companies and service providers with options to pay and get paid by companies and marketplace worldwide; and a solution for online advertisers, affiliates, publishers, and content creators a way to get paid by digital marketing platforms. The company also provides its platform for online sellers to receive payments from eCommerce marketplaces to one consolidated account; monitor performance of multiple stores at a common place; pay suppliers and contractors; access funds directly to local bank account; view upcoming payments and payment history for eCommerce sites; and receive payments for items purchased in stores. In addition, it offers working capital services. Payoneer Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices in the United States and internationally.

