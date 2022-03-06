PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 158.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 48.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.91. The company had a trading volume of 20,151,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,052,705. The stock has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.50 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

