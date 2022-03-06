Peanut Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Peanut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges. Peanut has a market capitalization of $968,915.13 and $410,650.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Peanut has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Peanut Profile

NUX is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

